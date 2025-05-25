Left Menu

Xabi Alonso Returns to Real Madrid as New Manager

Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid, returning to the club where he spent six successful seasons as a player. Alonso, who previously managed Bayer Leverkusen, signed a contract until 2028, succeeding Carlo Ancelotti. He will take charge before the upcoming Club World Cup.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:56 IST
Xabi Alonso Returns to Real Madrid as New Manager
Xabi Alonso has been named the new manager of Real Madrid, marking a significant homecoming for the former player. The LaLiga club announced on Sunday that Alonso, a beloved figure at the club where he played for six seasons and achieved significant success, will now lead the team's managerial efforts.

The 43-year-old Spaniard has signed a contract until 2028, taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, who concluded his tenure with Real Madrid recently. Alonso makes the transition following a successful period managing Bayer Leverkusen, where he led them to a historic unbeaten Bundesliga title win and secured the German Cup.

Scheduled to be presented as the Real Madrid coach on Monday, Alonso will prepare to lead the team into the Club World Cup in the United States next month. His appointment comes as a highly anticipated move, promising new strategies and leadership at one of the world's most prestigious football clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

