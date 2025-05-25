Will Still's Challenge: Leading Southampton's Premier League Comeback
Southampton has appointed Will Still as manager on a three-year deal after their early relegation from the Premier League. The 32-year-old, previously with French club Lens, is set to rebuild the team's identity and aims for a strong return to the Premier League.
Southampton has officially appointed Will Still as their new manager, with a three-year contract aimed at guiding the team back to the Premier League after their early relegation this season.
The 32-year-old Belgium-born Englishman joins from French club Lens, bringing a promising vision for the club's rebound and future identity.
Still expressed his eagerness to create a cohesive team that fans can be proud of, focusing on strategic rebuilding over the summer to ensure a return to England's top football league.
