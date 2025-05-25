Left Menu

Dhoni's Uncertain IPL Future: A Captain's Next Move

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, reflecting on Chennai Super Kings' tough IPL season, remains undecided about his future in the league. Post-season, Dhoni plans enjoying bike rides in Ranchi while considering a return, emphasizing fitness over performance. With potential team changes looming, Dhoni remains non-committal about retirement, highlighting CSK’s batting challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:18 IST
Dhoni's Uncertain IPL Future: A Captain's Next Move
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in his characteristic style, has left the cricket world speculating about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After Chennai Super Kings' underwhelming season, Dhoni mentioned he'll enjoy bike rides in Ranchi, taking his time to decide about next year.

Despite a less impactful season, Dhoni made it clear that a lack of performance wouldn't dictate his retirement decision. At 43, he shared that he has 4-5 months to make a decision. His humor surfaced as he spoke about the age difference with teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, noting he 'feels old' due to Gaikwad being 25 years younger.

Reflecting on CSK's season, Dhoni noted the need for batting improvements. Despite a stellar performance against Gujarat Titans, the team struggled overall. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill acknowledged their faltering start in the power play contributed to their defeat, marking the loss as a challenging experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

