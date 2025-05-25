Left Menu

Southampton's Bold Move: New Leadership for a Fresh Start

Southampton has appointed 32-year-old Englishman Will Still as its new manager for their journey outside the Premier League. Still, who previously coached Lens to a commendable eighth-place finish in France's Ligue 1, expressed excitement about the potential for meaningful achievements with the club.

Southampton Football Club has ushered in a new era by recruiting 32-year-old Englishman Will Still as their manager. This bold decision comes as the team exits the Premier League following relegation.

Will Still brings valuable experience from the French soccer leagues, having most recently guided Lens to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1. His appointment signals a fresh direction for Southampton as they aspire to rebuild and achieve new heights.

In a statement, Still expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in the club's potential for special accomplishments. Southampton will face Arsenal in their last game at the Premier League's St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

