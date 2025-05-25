Southampton Football Club has ushered in a new era by recruiting 32-year-old Englishman Will Still as their manager. This bold decision comes as the team exits the Premier League following relegation.

Will Still brings valuable experience from the French soccer leagues, having most recently guided Lens to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1. His appointment signals a fresh direction for Southampton as they aspire to rebuild and achieve new heights.

In a statement, Still expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in the club's potential for special accomplishments. Southampton will face Arsenal in their last game at the Premier League's St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

