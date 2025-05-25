Mystery Surrounds Athlete's Exclusion from Asian Championships
An athlete from India's women's 4x400m relay team has been unexpectedly dropped from the Asian Championships line-up, with no clear reason provided for her exclusion. Speculation of a failed doping test circulates, yet officials remain silent. Meanwhile, the relay team aims for a podium finish at the event.
Updated: 25-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:07 IST
An athlete from India's women's 4x400m relay team has been unexpectedly dropped from the contingent heading to the Asian Championships, sparking confusion and speculation.
Despite the athlete's absence, the remaining team members have traveled to Gumi, South Korea, where they hope to clinch a podium position in the competition.
Rumors of a potential doping violation surface as officials from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) refuse to provide details, citing a lack of formal evidence to confirm such allegations.
