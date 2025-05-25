Mystery Surrounds Athlete's Exclusion from Asian Championships

An athlete from India's women's 4x400m relay team has been unexpectedly dropped from the contingent heading to the Asian Championships, sparking confusion and speculation.

Despite the athlete's absence, the remaining team members have traveled to Gumi, South Korea, where they hope to clinch a podium position in the competition.

Rumors of a potential doping violation surface as officials from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) refuse to provide details, citing a lack of formal evidence to confirm such allegations.

