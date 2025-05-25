Left Menu

Eva Lys: Winning with Mystery at the French Open

Eva Lys, a 23-year-old German tennis player, prefers not to know her next opponent's identity to stay focused. After a victorious start at the French Open, Lys reached the second round, coming off her first main-draw win at this event. She'll face Victoria Mboko next.

At the French Open, 23-year-old German tennis sensation Eva Lys made a striking start by winning her first main-draw match, triumphing over American Peyton Stearns with a decisive 6-0 6-3 scoreline. Ranked 59th globally, Lys appears focused and determined as she advances to the second round of the renowned tournament.

Interestingly, Lys has a unique approach to her matches—she prefers to remain unaware of her next opponent until necessary. This strategy seemed effective after her compelling win, as she expressed her desire to savor the victory in a press conference.

However, the suspense won't last long. Lys will soon face Canadian Victoria Mboko in her upcoming round. With the support of her coach, mother, and sister, Lys intends to prepare thoroughly, despite her initial strategy of enjoying the momentary mystery.

