Sabalenka Shines and Nadal Honored: Thrilling Opener at Roland Garros

World number one Aryna Sabalenka issued a strong warning to her French Open competitors by decisively defeating Kamilla Rakhimova in the initial round. Tennis fans braved intermittent rain showers as they eagerly awaited a special tribute to tennis legend Rafa Nadal on Sunday.

China's Zheng Qinwen continued her victorious streak on Parisian clay, securing a spot in the second round alongside Sabalenka, after overpowering 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The day session concluded on Court Philippe Chatrier, setting the stage for a special evening ceremony honoring Nadal's 14 French Open wins.

Sabalenka's masterful performance, characterized by her powerful serves and forehands, was witnessed by a sparse audience under the stadium roof. The Belarusian's dominant 6-1 6-0 victory extended her Grand Slam opening round winning streak to 18 matches, culminating in her homage to the retired Spanish champion.

