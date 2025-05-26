Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances at the French Open

The first day of the French Open featured gripping matches, with notable performances by Jasmine Paolini, who overcame Yuan Yue, and Donna Vekic, who defeated Anna Blinkova. Rain briefly suspended outdoor matches. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina were among the big names advancing to the next round.

Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 00:38 IST
  France

The opening day of the French Open delivered exhilarating tennis action as Italian world number four Jasmine Paolini staged a comeback to defeat China's Yuan Yue with a thrilling 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory. Paolini now looks forward to meeting Ajla Tomljanovic or Maya Joint in the second round.

Croatian 18th seed, Donna Vekic, showcased her prowess by landing nine aces to beat Anna Blinkova of Russia, securing a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 win. Despite Blinkova's resistance, Vekic's strong serves saw her through to the next stage.

Weather conditions played a role in the day's dynamics, with rain interrupting several outdoor matches. However, the action continued on main courts, with notable victories from Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina, who both cruised past their opponents to progress further in the tournament.

