Platense Triumphs Over San Lorenzo to Secure Apertura Final Spot

Platense secured their place in the Argentine Apertura final with a narrow 1-0 win over San Lorenzo on Sunday, thanks to a decisive second-half goal by substitute Franco Zapiola.

The home team, San Lorenzo, struggled to find momentum and were further hampered by an injury that forced Ezequiel Cerutti to leave the field. Despite several efforts by Platense's Augusto Lotti, Ronaldo Martinez, and Vicente Taborda, San Lorenzo's defense, backed by superb saves from goalkeeper Orlando Gill, held firm.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Zapiola, replacing Lotti, turned the game in Platense's favor after converting from a corner kick. "Scoring that goal was a tremendous thrill," Zapiola told TNT Sports. "Today, we wore a shirt honoring the late Pope Francis, which is significant for us as Argentines, and I believe it inspired us."

