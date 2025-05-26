Left Menu

India Aims for Gold: Asian Athletics Championship Begins Amid High Hopes

Without star athlete Neeraj Chopra, India's 59-member team at the Asian Athletics Championship is eyeing a substantial medal haul. Key events include the men's 20km race walk and track events featuring promising athletes like Servin Sebastian, Annu Rani, and Gulveer Singh. The championship hosts 2000 athletes from 43 countries.

The 26th Asian Athletics Championship is poised for a competitive start, though missing star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra from the Indian lineup. Despite his absence, India's 59-member team focuses on a double-digit medal ambition relying on robust performances from its track and field athletes.

The men's 20km race walk marks the opening medal event on Tuesday, with Indian athletes Servin Sebastian and Amit showcasing promising form. Both boast personal bests, and Sebastian aims to further refine his record under favorable local weather conditions, as per the press release by Athletics Federation of India.

India's medal pursuits continue with Annu Rani in the women's javelin throw and a solid quarter-mile team, poised to perform despite a doping controversy. Also taking the spotlight are athletes like Gulveer Singh in the 10,000m, and the men's triple jump team. In the last edition, India matched its best-ever haul of 27 medals, a feat they aim to replicate or exceed.

