Erik ten Hag Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a two-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutchman replaces Xabi Alonso, who moved to Real Madrid. Ten Hag is renowned for his successful tenure at Ajax. Leverkusen comes off a strong season under Alonso's leadership.
Erik ten Hag, formerly known for his leadership at Manchester United, has been appointed the manager of Bayer Leverkusen on a two-year deal, as confirmed by the Bundesliga club on Monday.
The 55-year-old Dutchman takes over from Xabi Alonso, who departed for Real Madrid. Ten Hag had been unemployed since October after his dismissal from Manchester United, where his team struggled in the Premier League.
His career highlights include guiding Ajax Amsterdam to three Eredivisie titles and a memorable Champions League semi-final. Alonso led Leverkusen to an exceptional season, claiming the Bundesliga title, the German Cup, and reaching the Europa League final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
