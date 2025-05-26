India's Hockey Quest: Pro League Showdown for World Cup Glory

India's men's hockey team is gearing up for a crucial European leg in the FIH Pro League, with twin objectives in sight: winning the title and securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Vice-captain Hardik Singh emphasized the team's determination to fight for every point.

Currently ranked third with 15 points, India trails behind leaders England and Belgium, both holding 16 points. The competition intensifies with the European leg commencing on June 7, where the tournament winners earn an automatic spot in the next World Cup.

As preparations intensify, the team faces significant challenges from Australia, Germany, and Spain. Matches against the Netherlands, Argentina, and Belgium will be crucial, providing an early World Cup simulation. Rigorous training in Bengaluru aims to sharpen their performance for the upcoming battles.