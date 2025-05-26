Monaco Grand Prix: Albon's Costly Strategy in Rivalry with Russell

During Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, Williams driver Alex Albon strategically prevented friend and rival George Russell from scoring points, leading to a playful pact between the two racers for a dinner bill. Albon, who finished ninth, kept Russell, in 11th, at bay using tactical positioning and strategic swapping on the famously confining Monaco track.

Russell, having maintained a streak of points in prior races, incurred a drive-through penalty after cutting the chicane to pass Albon, expressing that the move was out of sheer frustration due to overtaking impossibilities. After the race, Albon humorously acknowledged the dinner debt by posting a photo on Instagram with Russell.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff shared insights about a post-race exchange with former colleague James Vowles, now Williams principal, who texted to apologize for the on-track strategy. Meanwhile, Racing Bulls' drivers executed a similar strategy, demonstrating strategic maneuvers across the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)