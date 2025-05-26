Left Menu

Epic Collapse: Richmond Fourth XI Toppled for Just Two Runs

Richmond Fourth XI crumbled spectacularly, all out for only two runs, against North London Cricket Club in the Middlesex County League. Richmond’s batting effort ended swiftly in 5.4 overs, with North London posting a formidable 426-6. Despite the epic defeat, other Richmond teams enjoyed victories.

Updated: 26-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Richmond Fourth XI endured a monumental batting collapse, being dismissed for a paltry two runs in their match against North London Cricket Club during Saturday's Middlesex County League fixture.

Richmond won the toss and opted to bowl first, only to witness North London amass a daunting 426-6 within 45 overs. In response, Richmond's batting lineup crumbled, with eight players out for zero in an innings lasting just 5.4 overs.

Despite the crushing defeat, Richmond took solace in the overall performance of their club, as their 2nd, 3rd, and 5th teams secured victories, as highlighted in a post on social media platform X.

