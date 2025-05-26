Thrilling Showdowns at the French Open Day 2

The French Open's second day delivered a series of thrilling matches with high-profile victories. Stefanos Tsitsipas made quick work of Tomas Martin Etcheverry, securing a win in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, pressed on with a commanding victory over Italian Giulio Zeppieri as he launched his title defense. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance by overcoming Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova, maintaining a steady performance throughout the match.

The Roland Garros also paid tribute to Rafael Nadal, celebrating his unmatched contribution to the sport. Adding to the drama, Emma Raducanu managed to edge past Wang Xinyu, setting up an anticipated encounter against Swiatek. Despite the cloudy weather, the day was packed with action and suspense as fans anticipated more exhilarating contests.

