Mahendra Gurjar Shatters Javelin Record at World Para Athletics

In a spectacular display of athletic prowess, India's Mahendra Gurjar shattered the men's javelin F42 category world record, securing gold at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland. His impressive 61.17m throw eclipsed the previous record set by Brazil's Roberto Floriani Edenilson last year.

The 27-year-old achieved the historic mark on his third attempt, following throws of 56.11m and 55.51m. Despite the challenging competition from para athletes of various classifications, Gurjar remained unfazed, securing his second gold of the event after dominating the long jump T42 event with a 5.59m effort.

The F42 category, focused on athletes with one leg moderately affected, didn't feature in the 2023 Hangzhou Para Asian Games or the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics, highlighting Gurjar's outstanding achievement in a less-publicized field.