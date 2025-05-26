Left Menu

JioStar and Sony Forge Pioneering Broadcast Alliance for India's England Tour

JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India have announced a collaboration for India's cricket tour of England in 2025 and 2026. JioStar will stream the series on its OTT platform JioHotstar, while Sony retains television rights. The partnership combines digital and broadcast strengths to enhance cricket fan access.

JioStar and Sony Forge Pioneering Broadcast Alliance for India's England Tour
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) unveiled a collaboration on Monday, announcing their joint efforts for the broadcasting of the Indian cricket team's tour of England scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

According to the agreement, JioStar will exclusively stream the matches on its OTT platform JioHotstar, while SPNI retains the television broadcast rights, ensuring both digital and traditional viewers are covered.

This partnership signifies a strategic blend of digital innovation and broadcasting tradition. The series promises extensive coverage, beginning with the Test series on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, Leeds, followed by ODIs and T20Is in 2026, expanding cricket access for fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

