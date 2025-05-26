Rafa Nadal's Legacy Celebrated at French Open Amid Thrilling Sports Updates

The French Open transformed the Roland Garros stands into a sea of red, as 10,000 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts honored Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion. These scarce souvenirs quickly appeared online at extravagant prices, reflecting the immense admiration for Nadal's unparalleled legacy at the tournament.

Tuesday's Roland Garros matches feature American Coco Gauff and Germany's Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic aims to achieve his 25th Grand Slam victory. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek advance comfortably, demonstrating their tenacity on the global stage.

In baseball, Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees nears a return from injury, while in ice hockey, Team USA clinched their first world championship gold since 1933 with a dramatic sudden-death goal against Switzerland. These updates mark a dynamic time in the sports world.