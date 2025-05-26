India's Rising Stars Set to Shine at Asian Athletics Championships 2025

In the backdrop of Neeraj Chopra's notable absence, India's hopes at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 rest on the shoulders of promising young athletes Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh in the men's javelin throw. The prestigious event kicks off on Tuesday, drawing talent from 43 nations and featuring more than 2,000 competitors. India's contingent of 61 athletes, including Olympians and national record holders, aims to make a significant impact.

Among the Indian athletes, attention will also be on Jyothi Yarraji in the 100m hurdles, Parul Chaudhary in the 3000m steeplechase, and Abdulla Aboobacker in the triple jump. These athletes return to defend their Asian titles in a competition held in Gumi from May 27 to 31. Notably, Neeraj Chopra, skipping the event after a stellar performance at the Doha Diamond League and a runner-up finish in Poland, passes the baton to the new generation of athletes.

Other standout names in the Indian squad include women's javelin thrower Annu Rani, the reigning Asian Games champion, long jumpers Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan, and quarter-milers Rupal Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj. The event promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and determination, with India looking to replicate its record-breaking 27-medal haul from the previous edition.