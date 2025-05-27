Thrilling Day at the French Open: Upsets and Triumphs

On the second day of the French Open, tennis enthusiasts witnessed a series of thrilling matches. Arthur Fils, a local favorite, secured a hard-fought victory over Chile's Nicolas Jarry, capturing the crowd's adoration. Meanwhile, American Madison Keys displayed her prowess, defeating Australian Daria Saville with ease.

Elsewhere, Jelena Ostapenko showed determination in her comeback win against Polina Kudermetova, continuing her quest for a second French Open title. The day wasn't short of emotional moments as Richard Gasquet, announcing his retirement, triumphed over fellow Frenchman Terence Atmane, much to the delight of his fans.

The weather added another layer of intrigue, with overcast conditions and potential showers affecting play. High-stakes matches continue, with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek set to begin their campaigns. The tournament remains wide open, with surprises at every turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)