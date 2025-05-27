Left Menu

Heidenheim's Last-Second Heroics Keep Bundesliga Dream Alive

Heidenheim secured their Bundesliga status with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Elversberg, courtesy of Leo Scienza's decisive stoppage-time goal. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Heidenheim triumphed 4-3 on aggregate, ending Elversberg's hopes of top-flight promotion and celebrating their continued Bundesliga journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Elversberg | Updated: 27-05-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:31 IST
Heidenheim's Last-Second Heroics Keep Bundesliga Dream Alive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a captivating display of resilience and footballing prowess, Bundesliga side Heidenheim clinched their spot in the league's top flight following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Elversberg. The tension-filled relegation playoff concluded with Leo Scienza's last-gasp goal securing Heidenheim's 4-3 aggregate triumph on Monday.

Heidenheim initially seized the advantage early in the match when Mathias Honsak scored after a precise assist from Scienza. However, the lead was short-lived as Elversberg's Tom Zimmerschied set up captain Robin Fellhauer for a well-taken equalizer. The game continued to be intense, with VAR disallowing a potential Elversberg lead for offside.

Despite Elversberg's dominant possession, they couldn't break Heidenheim's unyielding defense. Scienza's decisive goal in stoppage time led to jubilant celebrations among visiting supporters, as Heidenheim affirmed their Bundesliga status for another season, while Elversberg's hopes of joining the top division were dashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025