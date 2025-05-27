Heidenheim's Last-Second Heroics Keep Bundesliga Dream Alive

In a captivating display of resilience and footballing prowess, Bundesliga side Heidenheim clinched their spot in the league's top flight following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Elversberg. The tension-filled relegation playoff concluded with Leo Scienza's last-gasp goal securing Heidenheim's 4-3 aggregate triumph on Monday.

Heidenheim initially seized the advantage early in the match when Mathias Honsak scored after a precise assist from Scienza. However, the lead was short-lived as Elversberg's Tom Zimmerschied set up captain Robin Fellhauer for a well-taken equalizer. The game continued to be intense, with VAR disallowing a potential Elversberg lead for offside.

Despite Elversberg's dominant possession, they couldn't break Heidenheim's unyielding defense. Scienza's decisive goal in stoppage time led to jubilant celebrations among visiting supporters, as Heidenheim affirmed their Bundesliga status for another season, while Elversberg's hopes of joining the top division were dashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)