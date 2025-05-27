Left Menu

Grappling for Peace: International Wrestlers Revive Dangal in Jammu and Kashmir

Iranian wrestler Ahmad Mirza Puria emerged victorious over Bupinder Ajnala from Punjab in a Dangal event held in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the sport's return post-COVID-19. The competition, featuring over 50 wrestlers, served as a testament to the region's peace and drew significant attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 27-05-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:31 IST
Grappling for Peace: International Wrestlers Revive Dangal in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Iranian wrestling powerhouse Ahmad Mirza Puria showcased his prowess by defeating Punjab's Bupinder Ajnala in a much-anticipated Dangal event. This sporting spectacle was held in the hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the competition's return after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event, organized by the Dangal Committee Chanderkote in collaboration with local police and the Army, drew hundreds of enthusiastic spectators. Over 50 wrestlers participated, including athletes from different regions of India and Iran, highlighting the sport's unifying spirit.

The successful event was not only a grand display of talent but also a statement of peace and security in the region following recent unrest. Officials like Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju and Senior Superintendent of Police Kulbir Singh emphasized the significance of such events in promoting harmony and encouraging youth engagement in sports.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025