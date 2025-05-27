Grappling for Peace: International Wrestlers Revive Dangal in Jammu and Kashmir

Iranian wrestling powerhouse Ahmad Mirza Puria showcased his prowess by defeating Punjab's Bupinder Ajnala in a much-anticipated Dangal event. This sporting spectacle was held in the hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the competition's return after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event, organized by the Dangal Committee Chanderkote in collaboration with local police and the Army, drew hundreds of enthusiastic spectators. Over 50 wrestlers participated, including athletes from different regions of India and Iran, highlighting the sport's unifying spirit.

The successful event was not only a grand display of talent but also a statement of peace and security in the region following recent unrest. Officials like Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju and Senior Superintendent of Police Kulbir Singh emphasized the significance of such events in promoting harmony and encouraging youth engagement in sports.