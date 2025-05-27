Cameron Green's Remarkable Return Boosts Contention for WTC Final

Cameron Green's outstanding performance in county cricket has placed him firmly in the running for a spot in Australia's XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, despite being unable to bowl. Head coach Andrew McDonald has indicated that the final team configuration, especially whether an allrounder is required against South Africa at Lord's, will decide Green's batting position, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The 25-year-old last played Test cricket in March 2024 and recently made waves with a notable 174 in Wellington against New Zealand at No. 4. Continuing his impressive streak, Green hit three centuries and an unbeaten 67 for Gloucestershire, demonstrating his return to form post-back surgery.

Although Green won't contribute with the ball at Lord's, McDonald has nearly confirmed his appearance as a specialist batter, which could lead to a shuffle in both the top and middle order. Players like Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Beau Webster, and Josh Inglis are all in contention, with their roles potentially altered based on Green's spot on the lineup. Prior to the team's departure to the UK, McDonald affirmed Steven Smith would maintain his No. 4 position, but Green's versatility allows him to fit in anywhere within the top six positions.

Green's integration is anticipated to have broader implications. Travis Head, who temporarily opened in Sri Lanka, is expected to revert to No. 5. This creates a vacancy for Usman Khawaja's opening partner — a role previously filled by Smith, Head, Konstas, and Nathan McSweeney in the last three series. Beau Webster, who debuted impressively at No. 6 against India and sustained his form in Sri Lanka, isn't guaranteed placement for the final. McDonald stated that the selectors are still deliberating on whether a fifth bowling option is necessary for the Lord's match.

