Wriddhiman Saha: Leading the Revolution in Tennis Cricket Ball League

Former Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has embraced a pivotal role as a mentor with Servotech Sports, in anticipation of the maiden hosting of the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup in India. The landmark events are expected to significantly elevate the competitive landscape, prompting players to strive for greater achievements.

Saha, recently appointed as mentor for the Servotech Siliguri Strikers, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming tennis ball tournaments, which represent his initial foray into coaching and mentorship. He noted that many cricketers, himself included, began their cricket journey with a tennis ball, highlighting the league's accessibility and potential for wide participation.

The Dream League of India, launched in 2025 and featuring both junior and senior categories, will serve as the foundation for selecting national representatives for the World Cup and Asia Cup. Scouts will keenly observe players, with the league's outcomes guiding selections. Additionally, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood joins as League Commissioner, enhancing the league's allure and reach.

