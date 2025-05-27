Left Menu

England's Goalkeeping Icon Mary Earps Retires Ahead of European Championship

Mary Earps, the esteemed England women's goalkeeper, has announced her retirement from international soccer. Known for her stellar performances over an eight-year career, Earps leaves behind a legacy marked by significant achievements like FIFA Best Awards and a World Cup golden glove.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:15 IST
In a surprising announcement, England women's goalkeeper, Mary Earps, has decided to retire from international soccer just weeks before the European Championship. The announcement marks the end of her illustrious eight-year international career, during which she earned 53 caps and received numerous accolades.

Mary Earps's career highlights include two FIFA Best Awards and the World Cup golden glove. She played a central role in England's 2022 European Championship victory and their runner-up finish to Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Her recent inclusion in Sarina Wiegman's squad for Nations League games highlights her impact on the sport.

Earps expressed that her decision to retire was made with careful consideration, stressing the importance of giving the new generation the opportunity to rise. 'Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life,' she stated, expressing her hope for England's continued success this summer.

