Chaos at Celebration: Liverpool Parade Turns Tragic

A car crash disrupted Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, injuring at least 50 people, including four children. A suspect was quickly arrested, and the incident is not considered terror-related. Emergency services swiftly responded, and authorities remain focused on ensuring public safety and support for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A festive celebration turned into a scene of horror when a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, injuring at least 50 people, including four children. The incident took place on Monday evening as tens of thousands filled the streets to celebrate Liverpool FC's victory.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting a 53-year-old white British man after the car sped through the crowd on Water Street. Police have stated that the incident is not being treated as terror-related. Video footage shared online showed the driver speeding up and veering into pedestrians, as bystanders attempted to intervene.

Merseyside Police continue to investigate, while local leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasize the importance of safety during public events. Emergency services quickly responded, with 27 individuals transported to hospitals and an additional 20 treated at the scene. A police presence remains onsite as the community grapples with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

