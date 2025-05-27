Left Menu

PCB Opts Out of DRS for Bangladesh T20 Series Over Costs

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to implement DRS technology for the home T20 series against Bangladesh due to financial and logistical concerns. Bangladesh, dealing with key player absences, has arrived in Lahore fresh from a series loss against the UAE, further impacting the match series interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:28 IST
PCB Opts Out of DRS for Bangladesh T20 Series Over Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced it will not employ DRS technology during the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, citing cost concerns.

According to a source within the PCB, the decision stemmed from insufficient interest in the series, which starts on Wednesday. "It is not cost-effective for the board or broadcasters to deploy DRS technology in the series," the source confirmed.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, is grappling with the absence of key players, including pacer Mustafizur Rehman, due to a thumb injury sustained in the IPL. Security concerns have also prompted some players and staff to opt out, leaving Liton Das to lead the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025