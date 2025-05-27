PCB Opts Out of DRS for Bangladesh T20 Series Over Costs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced it will not employ DRS technology during the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, citing cost concerns.

According to a source within the PCB, the decision stemmed from insufficient interest in the series, which starts on Wednesday. "It is not cost-effective for the board or broadcasters to deploy DRS technology in the series," the source confirmed.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, is grappling with the absence of key players, including pacer Mustafizur Rehman, due to a thumb injury sustained in the IPL. Security concerns have also prompted some players and staff to opt out, leaving Liton Das to lead the squad.

