Rishabh Pant's Stellar Century Shines in IPL Showdown

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant powered his team to a commanding total of 227 for three, as they faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league match of the IPL on Tuesday.

Pant, demonstrating exceptional skill, reached his unbeaten 118 in just 54 balls, with support from Mitchell Marsh, who added a rapid 67 in 37 balls. This formidable partnership set the stage for LSG's high-scoring innings.

This century marks another milestone for Pant, who previously scored his first IPL hundred in 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while playing for Delhi Capitals.

