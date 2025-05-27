Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Stellar Century Shines in IPL Showdown

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, delivered an outstanding performance by scoring an unbeaten 118 runs. This helped his team achieve a formidable total of 227 for three against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league match of the Indian Premier League season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:38 IST
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant powered his team to a commanding total of 227 for three, as they faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league match of the IPL on Tuesday.

Pant, demonstrating exceptional skill, reached his unbeaten 118 in just 54 balls, with support from Mitchell Marsh, who added a rapid 67 in 37 balls. This formidable partnership set the stage for LSG's high-scoring innings.

This century marks another milestone for Pant, who previously scored his first IPL hundred in 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while playing for Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

