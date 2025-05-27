Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thrilling Chase Hits 230

In a gripping cricket match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased their skills with the bat, finishing with a total of 230 for four in 18.4 overs. Key contributions included Virat Kohli's 54 runs and Jitesh Sharma's undefeated 85.

Despite losing early wickets, the team recovered, with Mayank Agarwal also remaining not out on 41. Akash Singh and Avesh Khan were among the key bowlers who managed to take wickets and restrict runs.

The game was a display of strategic batting and bowling, ultimately leading to an exciting match that highlighted the team's depth and determination.