Left Menu

Triumphant Teens: Jakub Mensik’s Inspiring French Open Victory

Jakub Mensik battled the partisan French Open crowd, channeling mentor Novak Djokovic's composure. Defeating Alexandre Muller, the 19-year-old Czech advanced, drawing on the challenging atmosphere to excel. Mensik celebrated with exuberance reminiscent of Djokovic’s style, showcasing maturity and skill on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:44 IST
Triumphant Teens: Jakub Mensik’s Inspiring French Open Victory
Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik, a promising young tennis player from the Czech Republic, showcased impressive composure against the fiercely supportive French Open crowd on Tuesday, drawing inspiration from his mentor Novak Djokovic.

In a tense encounter, Mensik emerged victorious against local favorite Alexandre Muller on Court 14, securing a 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 6-3 win to advance to the second round. The 19-year-old celebrated his third set win with exuberance, engaging the audience in a manner reminiscent of Djokovic's past performances.

Mensik acknowledged the unique atmosphere at Roland Garros, attributing his success to the crowd's pressure. Djokovic, familiar with similar experiences, is set to face strong local support during his next match. Addressing this, he noted, "In Paris, the crowd is notably passionate, providing louder support than in other slams."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025