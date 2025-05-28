Left Menu

Judicial Turmoil: A Blow to Maradona's Medical Trial

A judge in the trial of Diego Maradona's medical team has stepped down amid ethical breach accusations, casting uncertainty on the case. The team faces negligent homicide charges in Maradona's 2020 death. With over 190 witnesses expected, the trial’s next steps remain uncertain following this disruption.

In a significant twist to the trial of Diego Maradona's medical team, one of the presiding Argentine judges, Julieta Makintach, has stepped down due to allegations of ethical violations. This development casts uncertainty on the future of the high-profile case.

Judge Makintach's departure follows the release of a video depicting her being interviewed for a documentary within courthouse premises, violating court rules. The trial, which began on March 11, revolves around the charges of negligent homicide against seven medical staff linked to Maradona's death in November 2020.

Fernando Burlando, representing Maradona's daughters, criticized the judge's conduct, terming it a 'judicial tragedy'. With over 190 witnesses yet to testify, the trial's outcome and timeline remain unclear, pending the appointment of a new judge.

