Judicial Turmoil: A Blow to Maradona's Medical Trial

In a significant twist to the trial of Diego Maradona's medical team, one of the presiding Argentine judges, Julieta Makintach, has stepped down due to allegations of ethical violations. This development casts uncertainty on the future of the high-profile case.

Judge Makintach's departure follows the release of a video depicting her being interviewed for a documentary within courthouse premises, violating court rules. The trial, which began on March 11, revolves around the charges of negligent homicide against seven medical staff linked to Maradona's death in November 2020.

Fernando Burlando, representing Maradona's daughters, criticized the judge's conduct, terming it a 'judicial tragedy'. With over 190 witnesses yet to testify, the trial's outcome and timeline remain unclear, pending the appointment of a new judge.