Rishabh Pant: From Lean Patch to a Powerful Finish in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Zaheer Khan reiterated faith in skipper Rishabh Pant, emphasizing his undeniable talent despite a mixed IPL season.

Pant, acquired for Rs 27 crore, struggled initially, but his stellar 118-run performance stood out, despite a team loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Injuries plagued LSG, impacting playoff hopes, but the batting, led by international stars, offered strength. Although the team finished seventh, Zaheer remains optimistic about Pant's growth and the positives gained from the experience.

