Joao Fonseca: Rising Star in Brazilian Tennis Shines at French Open

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca made a remarkable start to his French Open campaign, securing a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Hubert Hurkacz. The support from the crowd on Court Seven was notably heightened, and Fonseca credits this boost to the legacy of former champion Gustavo Kuerten, widely adored in Brazil.

The 18-year-old athlete emphasized the influence Kuerten, a three-time French Open champion, had on popularizing the tournament among Brazilian fans. After defeating 30th seed Hurkacz, Fonseca expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic Brazilian crowd and acknowledged their impact on creating an uplifting atmosphere during his match.

Marking his presence as a rising star, Fonseca previously stunned the tennis world with a victory over ninth seed Andrey Rublev during his Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open. As pressures mount with growing expectations, Fonseca remains focused on personal growth and fortitude, crucial as he faces Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert next.

(With inputs from agencies.)