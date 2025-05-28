Left Menu

Record Participation and Thrilling Victories at Gujarat State Tennis Tournament 2025

The Gujarat State Tennis Tournament 2025, hosted by Adani Sportsline, concluded with record participation and thrilling matches. Held at Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, the event featured over 268 players across various categories. Standout performances by junior, senior, and veteran players showcased the growing tennis talent in Gujarat.

The Gujarat State Tennis Association's 2025 tournament, organized by Adani Sportsline, concluded with a display of high-level competition and enthusiasm at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park. From May 24 to 27, the tournament witnessed unprecedented participation with 268 athletes across multiple categories, marking it as the most-attended GSTA event in the past three years.

Young talent was on full display, with Viaan Sutariya emerging triumphant in the Under-8 division, while Aaryan Nayak secured a thrilling victory against Gujarat's top-ranked Shashwat Patel in the Boys Under-10 category. In the Under-14 and Under-16 boys categories, Parte Shlok and Palash Sutariya claimed titles with commanding performances.

The event also highlighted achievements in the girls' categories, where Dhanvi Dabhi, Harsha Deshpande, and Prapti Tiwari emerged victorious. Tiwari notably secured a double win by also claiming the Women's Singles title. The senior categories concluded with Vimal Thakor and others demonstrating top-tier tennis skills, bringing excitement to the community-driven event.

