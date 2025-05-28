The Rising Cost of Chess Burnout: A Strategic Perspective

The world of chess is witnessing a troubling trend: burnout among its top players. World No. 2, Hikaru Nakamura, has highlighted this as a major issue, noting that young talents like Jan-Krzysztof Duda are already contemplating retirement due to the relentless demands of the sport.

Nakamura emphasizes the importance of being selective when it comes to tournament participation, advising fellow players to 'pick their battles' to maintain both their passion and their career longevity. He points to the rapidly changing online chess landscape, noting the rise of events like 'Titled Tuesday' that attract large numbers of grandmasters weekly.

Economic pressures also play a significant role, as players feel compelled to participate in as many events as possible while the financial opportunities are favorable. Fabiano Caruana, another top player, suggests a more calculated approach to tournament participation may prevent burnout, allowing players to enjoy a sustainable and fulfilling chess career.