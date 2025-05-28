Suhail Ahmad Bhat: Kashmir’s Rising Football Star Shines in National Team

Suhail Ahmad Bhat marks a significant milestone in his nascent football career as he earns a prestigious call-up to the Indian national team. Announced by head coach Manolo Marquez, the 28-member squad is gearing up for an international friendly match against Thailand on June 4.

The friendly is a strategic part of India's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round, where they will compete against Hong Kong. At just 20 years old, Bhat has made waves in the Indian Super League, contributing to Mohun Bagan's triumphant season and establishing himself as a vital force on the field.

Alongside him, veteran players like Sunil Chhetri and Anwar Ali are set to bring experience and resilience to the team. The squad's preparations include intensive training in Kolkata, with successful practice matches boosting team morale ahead of their Thailand encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)