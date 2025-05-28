Left Menu

Young Indian Golfers Shine at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

India's young golfers, led by Ranveer Mitroo and Kashika Mishra, are making waves at the Asia-Pacific Junior Championship. Mitroo is tied fourth, while Mishra sits in a joint 10th in their respective categories. The Indian team performs well in team events, showcasing promising talent on an international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:29 IST
Young Indian Golfers Shine at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship
Ranveer Mitroo in action during opening round of APGC Junior Championship (Image: IGU media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking start at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship, India's talented golfers showcased their prowess on the world stage. Leading the charge was 16-year-old Ranveer Mitroo, who carded a commendable two-under 69, placing him tied fourth after the opening round at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Mitroo, representing the Indian Golf Union's four-member team, displayed resilience along his route. Starting brightly with birdies on the second and fifth holes, he navigated challenges, including bogeys on the ninth and 16th holes. However, he made a strong finish with consecutive birdies to end his round on a high note.

Meanwhile, Krish Chawla, also a prominent figure in the junior circuit, faced a challenging round. With an eagle, three birdies, three bogeys, and a triple bogey, he completed the day tied in 16th place with a one-over 72. On the leaderboard, Vietnam's Tuan Anh Nguyen led with an impressive six-under 65.

India's team performance saw Mitroo and Chawla placed fifth in the boys' team competition, accumulating a total of one-under 141. On the girls' side, Kashika Mishra, reigning as the India No. 1 in both junior and amateur ranks, posted a one-over 73, securing a tied tenth position. Saanvi Somu finished in a joint 17th spot.

With a combined score of four-over 148, Mishra and Somu held the seventh position, trailing behind the Thailand and South Korean representations. In the mixed team event, India's Ranveer and Kashika secured a joint seventh with an even-par 142, reflecting India's potential in the junior golfing world. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025