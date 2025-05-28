Young Indian Golfers Shine at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

In a striking start at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship, India's talented golfers showcased their prowess on the world stage. Leading the charge was 16-year-old Ranveer Mitroo, who carded a commendable two-under 69, placing him tied fourth after the opening round at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Mitroo, representing the Indian Golf Union's four-member team, displayed resilience along his route. Starting brightly with birdies on the second and fifth holes, he navigated challenges, including bogeys on the ninth and 16th holes. However, he made a strong finish with consecutive birdies to end his round on a high note.

Meanwhile, Krish Chawla, also a prominent figure in the junior circuit, faced a challenging round. With an eagle, three birdies, three bogeys, and a triple bogey, he completed the day tied in 16th place with a one-over 72. On the leaderboard, Vietnam's Tuan Anh Nguyen led with an impressive six-under 65.

India's team performance saw Mitroo and Chawla placed fifth in the boys' team competition, accumulating a total of one-under 141. On the girls' side, Kashika Mishra, reigning as the India No. 1 in both junior and amateur ranks, posted a one-over 73, securing a tied tenth position. Saanvi Somu finished in a joint 17th spot.

With a combined score of four-over 148, Mishra and Somu held the seventh position, trailing behind the Thailand and South Korean representations. In the mixed team event, India's Ranveer and Kashika secured a joint seventh with an even-par 142, reflecting India's potential in the junior golfing world. (ANI)