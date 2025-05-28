Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets: Day Four Drama at French Open

The fourth day of the French Open witnessed several gripping matches with Elina Svitolina advancing to the third round and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz maintaining his title defense. Nuno Borges caused an upset by defeating two-time finalist Casper Ruud. Rain briefly paused matches but later resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:50 IST
Thrills and Upsets: Day Four Drama at French Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open's fourth day unfolded with intense matches and unexpected results. Elina Svitolina overcame a challenging test against Anna Bondar, winning 7-6(4) 7-5, thus advancing to the tournament's third round for the tenth time.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare from Fabian Marozsan, overcoming a second-set loss to win 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2. Alcaraz will next compete against either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Damir Dzumhur in the upcoming rounds.

The day also saw a significant upset with Portugal's Nuno Borges defeating Casper Ruud with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0 victory. The day, briefly hindered by rain, resumed with players continuing their quest for glory at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025