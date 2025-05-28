Thrills and Upsets: Day Four Drama at French Open

The French Open's fourth day unfolded with intense matches and unexpected results. Elina Svitolina overcame a challenging test against Anna Bondar, winning 7-6(4) 7-5, thus advancing to the tournament's third round for the tenth time.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare from Fabian Marozsan, overcoming a second-set loss to win 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2. Alcaraz will next compete against either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Damir Dzumhur in the upcoming rounds.

The day also saw a significant upset with Portugal's Nuno Borges defeating Casper Ruud with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0 victory. The day, briefly hindered by rain, resumed with players continuing their quest for glory at Roland Garros.

