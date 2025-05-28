Thrills and Upsets: Day Four Drama at French Open
The fourth day of the French Open witnessed several gripping matches with Elina Svitolina advancing to the third round and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz maintaining his title defense. Nuno Borges caused an upset by defeating two-time finalist Casper Ruud. Rain briefly paused matches but later resumed.
The French Open's fourth day unfolded with intense matches and unexpected results. Elina Svitolina overcame a challenging test against Anna Bondar, winning 7-6(4) 7-5, thus advancing to the tournament's third round for the tenth time.
Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare from Fabian Marozsan, overcoming a second-set loss to win 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2. Alcaraz will next compete against either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Damir Dzumhur in the upcoming rounds.
The day also saw a significant upset with Portugal's Nuno Borges defeating Casper Ruud with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0 victory. The day, briefly hindered by rain, resumed with players continuing their quest for glory at Roland Garros.
