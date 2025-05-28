Left Menu

Swiatek Dominates Raducanu in French Open, Extends Streak to 23 Matches

Iga Swiatek defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets at the French Open, marking her 23rd consecutive win in Paris. Swiatek aims to make history by securing her fourth consecutive title. Raducanu, ranked 41st, struggled against Swiatek's aggressive play and couldn't capitalize on break opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:59 IST
In a commanding performance, Iga Swiatek of Poland secured a decisive victory over British player Emma Raducanu in the French Open's second round. The four-time champion swiftly dispatched Raducanu with a 6-1, 6-2 win, further extending her impressive winning streak in Paris to 23 matches.

Swiatek, currently ranked world number five, is on a quest to become the first woman in the professional era to claim four consecutive French Open titles. This recent triumph marks the fifth time Swiatek has defeated Raducanu in straight sets, demonstrating her dominance on the clay court.

Despite a brief challenge from Raducanu at the start of the match, Swiatek's powerful top-spin strategy proved too much for the 22-year-old to handle. Swiatek's relentless gameplay left Raducanu unable to convert break opportunities, ultimately sealing the match with a precise backhand down the line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

