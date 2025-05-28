Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Athletics Championship with Remarkable Medal Haul

India's 4x400m mixed relay team defended its gold medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship, contributing to a total of eight medals. Highlights include Rupal Chaudhary's silver in the women's 400m and Praveen Chithravel's silver in the men's triple jump. Other notable performances included two silvers by Rupal and Pooja, and a bronze by Yoonus Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:14 IST
India's 4x400m mixed relay team powered to victory, securing a gold medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship, highlighting a successful second day for the nation with an eight-medal tally.

The quartet, featuring Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, completed the race in 3:18.12 seconds, outperforming China and Sri Lanka.

Other standout performances included silver medals from Rupal in the 400m and Pooja in the 1500m, and a commendable bronze effort by Yoonus Shah in the men's 1500m event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

