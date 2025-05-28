India Shines at Asian Athletics Championship with Remarkable Medal Haul

India's 4x400m mixed relay team powered to victory, securing a gold medal at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship, highlighting a successful second day for the nation with an eight-medal tally.

The quartet, featuring Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, completed the race in 3:18.12 seconds, outperforming China and Sri Lanka.

Other standout performances included silver medals from Rupal in the 400m and Pooja in the 1500m, and a commendable bronze effort by Yoonus Shah in the men's 1500m event.

(With inputs from agencies.)