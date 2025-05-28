Pujara Sets Stage for New Era: India's Epic Test Challenge in England

As the Indian Test squad embarks on a crucial tour of England, Cheteshwar Pujara, a key Indian batter, has highlighted the series as a landmark event for the future of Indian cricket. Speaking on Sony Sports' 'Naya India, Dhakad India' campaign, Pujara emphasized the historical weight and massive challenges of the India-England rivalry, especially in England.

Pujara noted, "The India-England Test series has consistently been a benchmark for team resilience and adaptability." He emphasized that in the past century, India has secured victory in only three out of 19 series on English soil, underscoring the formidable nature of this cricketing challenge.

India's track record in England reflects the tough conditions and strategic intricacies of Test cricket in that region. Despite historical struggles, Pujara believes that the current team, led by promising young captain Shubman Gill, is poised to author a new chapter. "With a dynamic, young squad, this tour marks a critical turning point for Indian cricket," Pujara asserted.

The upcoming series will also be the debut of Shubman Gill as Test captain. Gill, a standout player in multiple formats, is set to face a major leadership test against an England team known for its aggressive 'Bazball' tactic.

Taking place between June and August 2025, the series will have matches at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval. It will be India's first bilateral series since the retirement announcements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket.

India's squad for the England series includes Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), among other promising talents aiming to make their mark in this historic contest. (ANI)

