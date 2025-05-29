Italian Trio Shines as Former Finalists Falter at French Open

Italians Jasmine Paolini, Lorenzo Musetti, and Matteo Gigante electrified the French Open as they advanced to the tournament's third round. Their victories stood in stark contrast to the unexpected exits of former finalists Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, after an initial scare, triumphed over Fabian Marozsan. Women's titleholder Iga Swiatek continued her winning streak with a dominant performance against Briton Emma Raducanu, keeping her journey toward a sixth major title alive.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and fellow Grand Slam winner Elena Rybakina also progressed in style, overcoming their respective opponents with decisive wins. This year's French Open presents a thrilling mix of unexpected upsets and remarkable athlete performances.

