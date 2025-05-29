Left Menu

Hasan Ali's Heroics Propel Pakistan to Victory in T20 Opener Against Bangladesh

Fast bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan to a 37-run win over Bangladesh in the opening match of their series. He took 5-30, while Salman Ali Agha contributed a career-best 56. Despite dropping seasoned players, Pakistan's new-look team found success under Mike Hesson's leadership.

Lahore | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:37 IST
  • Pakistan

In a remarkable start to the three-match T20 series, fast bowler Hasan Ali's impressive 5-30 led Pakistan to a triumphant 37-run victory against Bangladesh. The dynamic performance provided a winning debut for Mike Hesson, Pakistan's new white-ball head coach.

Captain Salman Ali Agha shone with the bat, scoring a career-high 56 as Pakistan posted a formidable 201-7 after electing to bat first. Hasan Ali, making a significant return to T20 internationals, was instrumental in dismantling Bangladesh's batting line-up, taking crucial wickets in both the early and death overs.

Pakistan's strategy to mix experienced players with young talent paid off, even with key players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan absent. The series continues in Lahore, hosting the remaining matches on Friday and Sunday, maintaining excitement and anticipation among cricket fans.

