Blue Tigresses Gear Up for Crucial AFC Qualifiers with Uzbekistan Friendlies

The Indian senior women's national football team, known as the Blue Tigresses, is on a mission to secure their place in Asia ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. Under the guidance of coach Crispin Chettri, they are set to challenge Uzbekistan in two FIFA International Friendly matches in Bengaluru.

Since May 1, the team has been training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, anticipating two matches against Uzbekistan on May 30 and June 3. Coach Chettri emphasizes the importance of these fixtures for gauging the team's preparedness and refining the final squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Drawn in Group B, India will face Mongolia, Timor-Leste, Iraq, and hosts Thailand. Chettri commended the team's performance against higher-ranked opponents like Jordan, Russia, and Korea, believing these experiences build confidence and resilience. He eyes the friendlies against Uzbekistan as another step towards forming a solid team for the future.

