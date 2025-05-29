India's Relay Team Shines in Asian Athletics Championships
The Indian men's 4x400m relay team entered the final of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with a strong performance. After achieving the fastest time in the heats, they will compete from lane five in the final. Meanwhile, in the women's 10,000m, India's Sanjeevani Jadhav finished fifth.
India's men's 4x400m relay team showcased outstanding performance by reaching the final of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. The team, consisting of Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, and Mohit Kumar, achieved their best qualifying time of 3:06.28 seconds, securing the top spot in their heat on Thursday.
The Indian quartet will commence their finals race from lane five after surpassing formidable teams like China, who clocked 3:06.79, and hosts Korea with a time of 3:10.05, ensuring India's direct qualification.
In the women's 10,000m final, India's Sanjeevani Jadhav achieved her season-best time of 33:08.17 seconds, earning a fifth-place finish. Currently, India has garnered eight podium finishes at the Championships, including two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning Sparks Cinematic Frenzy in India
Delhi Court Grants BJP MP Final Chance in Defamation Case
SmallRig Unites Global Imaging Forces: 1st Shenzhen International Image Culture Week to Launch This May With SmallRig Awards 98 Finalists Announced
Alcaraz and Gauff Advance to Italian Open Semifinals
Camogie Teams Stand Firm in Shorts Protest Amidst Finals