India's Relay Team Shines in Asian Athletics Championships

India's men's 4x400m relay team showcased outstanding performance by reaching the final of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. The team, consisting of Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, and Mohit Kumar, achieved their best qualifying time of 3:06.28 seconds, securing the top spot in their heat on Thursday.

The Indian quartet will commence their finals race from lane five after surpassing formidable teams like China, who clocked 3:06.79, and hosts Korea with a time of 3:10.05, ensuring India's direct qualification.

In the women's 10,000m final, India's Sanjeevani Jadhav achieved her season-best time of 33:08.17 seconds, earning a fifth-place finish. Currently, India has garnered eight podium finishes at the Championships, including two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

