Left Menu

Casper Ruud Criticizes ATP's 'Rat Race' Ranking System

Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, criticizes the ATP's ranking system, describing it as a "rat race". He argues that the rules compel injured players to compete in mandatory events or risk penalties, which include a cut in year-end bonuses and potential ranking drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:36 IST
Casper Ruud Criticizes ATP's 'Rat Race' Ranking System

Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, has called out the ATP's ranking system, likening it to a "rat race" that pressures players into competing in mandatory tour events regardless of injury status. Ruud, who suffered a second-round exit at the French Open against unseeded Nuno Borges, has been contending with knee pain that affects his performance.

Ruud, 26, highlighted the challenges of the demanding tennis calendar, stating that missing mandatory events can lead to significant ranking penalties. "You feel you're obligated to play, with certain rules set by ATP," Ruud explained, emphasizing the harsh consequences of skipping tournaments.

The Norwegian also revealed that a player's year-end bonus gets slashed by 25% if they miss a mandatory event, leading athletes to participate even when unfit. "You're kind of forcing players to show up injured or sick," Ruud argued, voicing his discontent with the current system. Looking ahead, Ruud plans to rest and recover from his injury before returning to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025