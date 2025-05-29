Casper Ruud Criticizes ATP's 'Rat Race' Ranking System

Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, has called out the ATP's ranking system, likening it to a "rat race" that pressures players into competing in mandatory tour events regardless of injury status. Ruud, who suffered a second-round exit at the French Open against unseeded Nuno Borges, has been contending with knee pain that affects his performance.

Ruud, 26, highlighted the challenges of the demanding tennis calendar, stating that missing mandatory events can lead to significant ranking penalties. "You feel you're obligated to play, with certain rules set by ATP," Ruud explained, emphasizing the harsh consequences of skipping tournaments.

The Norwegian also revealed that a player's year-end bonus gets slashed by 25% if they miss a mandatory event, leading athletes to participate even when unfit. "You're kind of forcing players to show up injured or sick," Ruud argued, voicing his discontent with the current system. Looking ahead, Ruud plans to rest and recover from his injury before returning to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)