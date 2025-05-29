India Drawn in Group H for AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
India's U-23 men's team, led by new coach Naushad Moosa, has been grouped with Qatar, Bahrain, and Brunei in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The tournament is set to take place from September 1-9, 2023. India's strategy involves international exposure matches to prepare for the qualifiers.
The India U-23 men's national team has been placed in Group H for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they will compete against hosts Qatar, Bahrain, and Brunei Darussalam.
In a draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Qatar was designated as the host for Group H, with matches scheduled for September 1 to 9. This stage will see a total of 44 teams compete, split into 11 groups of four. The winners from each group, the top four runners-up, and hosts Saudi Arabia will advance to the final tournament in January 2026.
India, positioned in Pot 3 based on previous tournament rankings, has appointed Naushad Moosa as the new head coach. Moosa will lead the team from June 1, beginning with a training camp in Kolkata, followed by exposure matches in Tajikistan against the Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
