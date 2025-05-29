Left Menu

India Drawn in Group H for AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India's U-23 men's team, led by new coach Naushad Moosa, has been grouped with Qatar, Bahrain, and Brunei in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The tournament is set to take place from September 1-9, 2023. India's strategy involves international exposure matches to prepare for the qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:35 IST
India Drawn in Group H for AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-23 men's national team has been placed in Group H for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they will compete against hosts Qatar, Bahrain, and Brunei Darussalam.

In a draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Qatar was designated as the host for Group H, with matches scheduled for September 1 to 9. This stage will see a total of 44 teams compete, split into 11 groups of four. The winners from each group, the top four runners-up, and hosts Saudi Arabia will advance to the final tournament in January 2026.

India, positioned in Pot 3 based on previous tournament rankings, has appointed Naushad Moosa as the new head coach. Moosa will lead the team from June 1, beginning with a training camp in Kolkata, followed by exposure matches in Tajikistan against the Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025