Qualifiers and Upsets: A Dramatic Day at the French Open

The fifth day of the French Open saw dramatic victories, with Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha overcoming a two-set deficit to defeat 19th seed Jakob Mensik. Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik also staged a comeback to beat ninth seed Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, star players like Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva advanced to the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

On the fifth day of the French Open, drama unfolded as Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha, ranked 200th globally, stunned 19th seed Jakob Mensik. Rocha's comeback from two sets down ended with a 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win, setting him up for a third-round match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The day was also marked by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who surprised ninth seed Alex de Minaur with a thrilling comeback, winning 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, and securing his place in the third round of the French Open for the first time.

Top seeds, including Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva, successfully advanced. Pegula overcame her American counterpart Ann Li, and Russian hopeful Andreeva ousted Ashlyn Krueger. The day kickstarted under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with spectators eagerly witnessing a blend of upsets and expected outcomes at the illustrious tournament.

