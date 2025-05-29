Young Indian Golfers Shine in Asia-Pacific Championship
Ranveer Mitroo and Krish Chawla propelled India to tied second in the boys' team division at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship. Despite trailing leaders Thailand by six strokes, Mitroo held his fourth place individually. In the girls’ event, Saanvi Somu excelled, while Kashika Mishra faced challenges.
At the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, India's Ranveer Mitroo and Krish Chawla showcased commendable prowess in the boys' team segment. Competing fiercely, they elevated India to a joint second position, trailing Thailand by just six strokes. Mitroo held strong in the individual standings, maintaining his fourth spot.
On the girls' side, Saanvi Somu delivered a robust performance, boosting her standings to a joint ninth place, despite Kashika Mishra's struggle amid viral fever, ending her round with a 10-over 82. The Indian duo nonetheless stood solidly at seventh in the overall team rankings.
The mixed team event saw Krish and Saanvi representing India finish Day 2 in a tied 10th position. The competitive spirit at the Hong Kong Golf Club was palpable as athletes pushed for excellence across categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)