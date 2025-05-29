Young Indian Golfers Shine in Asia-Pacific Championship

At the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, India's Ranveer Mitroo and Krish Chawla showcased commendable prowess in the boys' team segment. Competing fiercely, they elevated India to a joint second position, trailing Thailand by just six strokes. Mitroo held strong in the individual standings, maintaining his fourth spot.

On the girls' side, Saanvi Somu delivered a robust performance, boosting her standings to a joint ninth place, despite Kashika Mishra's struggle amid viral fever, ending her round with a 10-over 82. The Indian duo nonetheless stood solidly at seventh in the overall team rankings.

The mixed team event saw Krish and Saanvi representing India finish Day 2 in a tied 10th position. The competitive spirit at the Hong Kong Golf Club was palpable as athletes pushed for excellence across categories.

