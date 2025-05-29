Bengaluru's Bold Bowling Bet: A Do-or-Die IPL Showdown

In a high-stakes IPL Qualifier 1 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings. The fixture at Mullanpur is crucial as the victor will secure a direct spot in the final, while the losing team has another chance in Qualifier 2.

Bengaluru, fresh off a record chase in their last group stage match against Lucknow Super Giants, will navigate the pressure of not having played in Mullanpur for 40 days, where they suffered defeat in their previous outing. Punjab Kings reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, showing remarkable form under the leadership of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer.

Patidar highlighted a strategic move to bowl first on a grass-covered pitch, aiming to exploit early overs. The team welcomed back Josh Hazlewood to strengthen their attack. Meanwhile, Punjab replaced Marco Jansen with Azmatullah Omarzai. Captains Patidar and Iyer shared their plans and lineup changes, with Iyer optimistic despite losing the toss.

