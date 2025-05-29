Left Menu

Bengaluru's Bold Bowling Bet: A Do-or-Die IPL Showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab Kings in the IPL Qualifier 1. Both teams aim for victory, with the winner proceeding to the final. It’s a critical rematch as Bengaluru seeks redemption after their last defeat at Mullanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:27 IST
Bengaluru's Bold Bowling Bet: A Do-or-Die IPL Showdown
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes IPL Qualifier 1 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings. The fixture at Mullanpur is crucial as the victor will secure a direct spot in the final, while the losing team has another chance in Qualifier 2.

Bengaluru, fresh off a record chase in their last group stage match against Lucknow Super Giants, will navigate the pressure of not having played in Mullanpur for 40 days, where they suffered defeat in their previous outing. Punjab Kings reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, showing remarkable form under the leadership of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer.

Patidar highlighted a strategic move to bowl first on a grass-covered pitch, aiming to exploit early overs. The team welcomed back Josh Hazlewood to strengthen their attack. Meanwhile, Punjab replaced Marco Jansen with Azmatullah Omarzai. Captains Patidar and Iyer shared their plans and lineup changes, with Iyer optimistic despite losing the toss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025